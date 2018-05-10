Israeli strikes used 28 planes, fired 70 missiles: Russia
Israel's strikes on Syria saw 28 planes take part in raids with a total of around 70 missiles fired, Russia's defence ministry said on Thursday.
Published: 10th May 2018 03:09 PM | Last Updated: 10th May 2018 03:09 PM
"28 Israeli F-15 and F-16 aircraft were used in the attack, which released around 60 air-to-ground missiles over various parts of Syria. Israel also fired more than 10 tactical ground-to-ground missiles," the ministry said in a statement, quoted by Interfax news agency.