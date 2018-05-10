Israeli strikes used 28 planes, fired 70 missiles: Russia

By AFP

MOSCOW: Israel's strikes on Syria saw 28 planes take part in raids with a total of around 70 missiles fired, Russia's defence ministry said on Thursday.

"28 Israeli F-15 and F-16 aircraft were used in the attack, which released around 60 air-to-ground missiles over various parts of Syria. Israel also fired more than 10 tactical ground-to-ground missiles," the ministry said in a statement, quoted by Interfax news agency.