Malaysian opposition victory ends six-decade rule of Barisan Nasional coalition

By AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's opposition alliance headed by veteran ex-leader Mahathir Mohamad, 92, has won a historic election victory, official results showed Thursday, ending the six-decade rule of the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

The results from the Election Commission showed the opposition grouping, Pakatan Harapan, plus a party in the Borneo state of Sabah they are allied with, winning 115 seats -- over the threshold of 112 seats needed in parliament to form a government.

Mahathir, who will become the world's oldest prime minister, came out of retirement to take on Prime Minister Najib Razak, who has become embroiled in massive corruption scandal surrounding state fund 1MDB.

"We are not seeking revenge, we want to restore the rule of law," Mahathir told reporters, as he declared victory.