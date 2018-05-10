Home World

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says US President Trump summit 'historic' chance to build 'good future'

Kim, who is at the centre of a whirlwind of diplomacy as the international community looks to curtail North Korea's nuclear programme, said his summit with Trump would be a historic meeting.

Published: 10th May 2018 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 03:37 AM   |  A+A-

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Trump (Photos | AP)

By AFP

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hailed a planned meeting with US President Donald Trump as a "historic" opportunity during talks with America's top diplomat Mike Pompeo in Pyongyang, according to state media Thursday.

Kim, who is at the centre of a whirlwind of diplomacy as the international community looks to curtail the North's nuclear programme, said his summit with Trump "would be a historic meeting" and an "excellent first step".

He said it would help towards improving the situation on the Korean peninsula and the "building of a good future", in comments published on North Korea's official KCNA news agency.

It was the first time Kim is known to have acknowledged the planned meeting with Trump, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Pompeo was in the North to discuss arrangements for the high-stakes summit, expected within weeks, as well as to secure the release of three Americans detained in North Korea. 

Kim said he had granted "amnesty" to the three men "who have been detained in the DPRK for their anti-DPRK hostilities", according to KCNA. 

The move is seen as a diplomatic victory for Washington and removes the last major obstacle to the summit between the Cold War foes. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Donald Trump Kim Jong Un North Korea United States

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Malaysia's opposition alliance under Mahathir records shock election victory, topples 61-year-old regime

Search underway for victims of possible serial killer in Michigan

Main Syrian opposition backs Trump's Iran move

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona