Plane with three Americans freed by North Korea lands near Washington

A plane carrying three Americans freed from imprisonment by North Korea arrived near Washington early Thursday.

A large US flag is set up ahead of the arrival of US detainees Kim Hak-song, Tony Kim and Kim Dong-chul after they were freed by North Korea, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. | AFP

A plane carrying three Americans freed from imprisonment by North Korea arrived near Washington early Thursday.

On hand to greet them in the middle of the night at Joint Base Andrews was President Donald Trump, who is preparing for a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

