Search underway for victims of possible serial killer in Michigan

By AFP

CHICAGO: Police and FBI agents were searching a woods in the US state of Michigan on Wednesday for potential victims of a suspected serial killer.

Arthur Ream, 68, is serving life in prison for the 1986 murder of 13-year-old Cindy Zarzycki, whose body was buried near the site the authorities are currently excavating.

Police said Ream may have been responsible for the deaths of four to six other girls aged 12 to 17 who disappeared in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

William Dwyer, police commissioner for the town of Warren, said no remains have been discovered yet but "what we have found makes us cautiously optimistic we're on the right track."

The search area is a wooded area about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of Detroit in Macomb Township.

The remains of the Zarzycki were found nearby in 2008 after Ream led police to the body.