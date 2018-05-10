Singapore confirms it will host landmark Trump-Kim summit

By AFP

SINGAPORE: Singapore's foreign ministry on Thursday confirmed it would host a historic meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next month.

The Southeast Asian city-state, which is seen as secure and neutral territory for the unprecedented summit, said the meeting would take place on June 12, echoing Trump's announcement of the plan in a tweet earlier Thursday.

"We hope this meeting will advance prospects for peace in the Korean Peninsula," Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

It did not reveal further details of the preparations for the meeting.