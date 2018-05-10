Home World

Spain takes tentative first step to legalising euthanasia

This is the first time that a bill aimed at legalising euthanasia makes it past this first hurdle after previous attempts failed, a parliament spokeswoman told AFP.

Published: 10th May 2018 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By AFP

MADRID: Spain's lower house voted Thursday in favour of examining a bill on legalising euthanasia, a first in the country even if there will likely be major opposition as it weaves its way through parliament.

Lawmakers voted 173 against 135 -- and 32 abstentions -- to examine the bill, which was originally drafted by Catalonia's regional assembly.

This is the first time that a bill aimed at legalising euthanasia makes it past this first hurdle after previous attempts failed, a parliament spokeswoman told AFP.

It seeks to modify part of article 143 of Spain's penal code, which currently bans anyone from causing or cooperating with the death of another person suffering from "a serious, terminal illness or one that causes serious, permanent ailments that are difficult to endure."

The bill would make it legal for a person to cause or help cause the "reliable, peaceful, painless death" of another suffering from those problems if they "specifically, freely and unequivocally" ask for it.

Currently in Spain, people with incurable diseases only have the option to refuse treatment.

But according to an opinion poll conducted by research firm Metroscopia in March 2017, 84 percent of Spaniards are in favour of allowing people with terminal illnesses to be helped to die "painlessly."

Lawmakers from Spain's conservative ruling Popular Party and another from the regional party of Navarra voted against accepting the bill on Thursday.

Centre-right party Ciudadanos, meanwhile, abstained, while all the other groupings in parliament -- most of them left-wing -- voted in favour.

Now that it has passed the first hurdle, the bill will go through various stages in parliament -- with different groups likely to present their amendments -- before it gets to the final voting stage in the lower house.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Spain euthanasia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Malaysia's Mahathir invited to form government, to be sworn in

Iraq puts Belgian IS jihadist on trial

France's President Emmanuel Macron to German Chancellor Angela Merkel: 'Don't wait, act now' for Europe

IPL2018
Videos
One of the festival’s most favored princes, Harvey Weinstein, has been disgraced and Cate Blanchett, an outspoken member of the Time’s Up movement, is head of this year’s jury. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Cannes: Cate Blanchett gives a barbed response to reporter's question
Salman Khan greets Katrina Kaif at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, ignores media
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies