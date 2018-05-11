Five family members killed in Pakistan's Peshawar hotel explosion

By PTI

PESHAWAR: At least five of a family, including two children, were killed and two others severely injured in a powerful explosion in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar city this morning, police said.

The blast occurred on the fourth floor of the hotel near Bilal Town area and all victims belonged to Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Capital City Police (CCPO) Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said, adding that fire engulfed the entire floor after the blast.

The blast occurred on the fourth floor of the hotel in room number 408.

He said security forces were looking for evidence to ascertain the cause of the blast.

The injured are rushed to the Lady Reading Hospital, where their condition was stated to be critical, he said.

The family included a man, his wife, mother, two children and two of his brother's sons.

The sons of the man's brother, who got burn injuries in the explosion, were shifted to Rawalpindi in critical condition for treatment as there is no properly functioning burn unit in Peshawar.

Assistant Inspector General Bomb Disposal Squad Shafqat Malik said the explosion was caused by a gas cylinder, not any explosive device.

Police and rescue workers have evacuated people from the hotel as a fire had broken out after the explosion.

While talking to the media in Peshawar, Malik said explosion occurred after a gas cylinder was turned on to cook something.

He added they found no proof of any explosive device at the hotel.

However, the AIG said, hotel was damaged as fire that erupted spread to other floors as well.

Although no terrorism threat has been reported in the explosion, police in Peshawar recently warned administrations of educational institutes and media houses to take strict security measures at their respective buildings, officials said.

Previously, a blast occurred in Hayatabad area of Peshawar in a case said to be pertaining to extortion.

No loss of life was reported.