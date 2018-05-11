India supports united, strong Nepal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India supports a “united, prosperous and strong” Nepal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday as he backed Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli’s vision to transform the land-locked Himalayan nation into a land- and water-linked country.

Modi was speaking during a joint press meet after holding talks with Oli, who said that Nepal wanted to create a strong relationship based on mutual trust so that it was not affected by “occasional or intermittent differences that are natural between neighbours.”

The meeting between the two leaders was followed by delegation-level talks that covered all aspects of their bilateral ties.

Earlier in the day, Modi and Oli jointly flagged off a Ramayana Circuit bus from the temple town of Janakpur in Nepal to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Modi arrived in Janakpur on Friday morning on a two-day official visit. The two leaders then flew to Kathmandu and laid the foundation stone for an Indian-funded hydroelectricity project in the eastern Nepalese district of Sankhuwasabha remotely via videoconferencing. Modi also met other leaders, including Nepal’s president, vice president, foreign minister and leaders of major political parties, before attending a banquet in his honour hosted by Oli.

On Saturday, Modi will offer prayers at the Muktinath temple on the foothills of the Thorong La mountain pass, and is expected to announce a “surprise gift” for its development. He will then return to Kathmandu, visit the Pashupatinath temple, and later leave for New Delhi.