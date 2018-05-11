Nepal comes first in India's Neighbourhood First policy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

By PTI

JANAKPUR: Nepal is at the top of India's Neighbourhood First policy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today as he announced a grant of Rs 100 crores to develop the sacred city of Janakpur and its surrounding areas.

"Whenever there has been a problem, India and Nepal have stood together.

We have been there for each other in the most difficult of times," Modi said at a civic reception by the Janakpur Sub-Metropolitan City at Barhabigha ground here.

Modi, who is on his third visit to the Himalayan nation since assuming the office in 2014, assured Nepal that it is at the top of India's Neighbourhood First policy.

He said the two neighbours can work on 5Ts - Tradition, Trade, Tourism, Technology and Transport - to achieve progress and prosperity.

Modi, who earlier offered special prayers at the famed 20th century Janaki temple, invoked mythological King Janak of Mithila and King Dashratha of Ayodhya and said they not only united Janakpur and Ayodhya but also united India and Nepal.

He also announced that India will grant Rs 100 crores to Nepal to develop Janakpur and its surrounding areas.

Janakpur is known as the birth place of Sita, the wife of Lord Rama.

Modi, who initially spoke in Maithili, said he was happy to link Janakpur with Ramayan Circuit.

Prime Minister Modi and his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli jointly inaugurated a direct bus service between Janakpur and Ayodhya - the two sacred cities for Hindus.