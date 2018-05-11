Home World

Nepal comes first in India's Neighbourhood First policy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Modi and his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli jointly inaugurated a direct bus service between Janakpur and Ayodhya - the two sacred cities for Hindus.

Published: 11th May 2018 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi with Nepal counterpart K P Sharma Oli at the holy temple dedicated to Mata Sita. (Twitter: MEA)

By PTI

JANAKPUR: Nepal is at the top of India's Neighbourhood First policy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today as he announced a grant of Rs 100 crores to develop the sacred city of Janakpur and its surrounding areas.

"Whenever there has been a problem, India and Nepal have stood together.

We have been there for each other in the most difficult of times," Modi said at a civic reception by the Janakpur Sub-Metropolitan City at Barhabigha ground here.

Modi, who is on his third visit to the Himalayan nation since assuming the office in 2014, assured Nepal that it is at the top of India's Neighbourhood First policy.

He said the two neighbours can work on 5Ts - Tradition, Trade, Tourism, Technology and Transport - to achieve progress and prosperity.

Modi, who earlier offered special prayers at the famed 20th century Janaki temple, invoked mythological King Janak of Mithila and King Dashratha of Ayodhya and said they not only united Janakpur and Ayodhya but also united India and Nepal.

He also announced that India will grant Rs 100 crores to Nepal to develop Janakpur and its surrounding areas.

Janakpur is known as the birth place of Sita, the wife of Lord Rama.

Modi, who initially spoke in Maithili, said he was happy to link Janakpur with Ramayan Circuit.

Prime Minister Modi and his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli jointly inaugurated a direct bus service between Janakpur and Ayodhya - the two sacred cities for Hindus.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Modi Nepal K P SHARMA OLI Janakpur India's Neighbourhood First policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Donald Trump congratulates Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad on historic electoral victory

PM Modi offers prayers at Ram Janaki temple in Nepal

UN chief General Guterres asks for halt to 'all hostile acts' in Middle East

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood
World's biggest film festival in Cannes is the celebration of cinema which is held every year in May at Cannes, a picture-perfect city located on the French Riviera. The 71st edition of the Festival de Cannes (May 8-19) will once again witness an impressi
Cannes 2018: Kangana's retro looks, Deepika's Haute Couture gown, Lupita Nyong'o in Dior and many more