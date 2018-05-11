Home World

One hurt in school shooting near Los Angeles, 14-yr-old arrested

The Los Angeles County Sheriff said the suspect had been detained near Highland High School in Palmdale, 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles.

Published: 11th May 2018 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 11:19 PM   |  A+A-

Students wait on a curb outside Highland High School in Palmdale, Calif. as Sheriff search the school. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PALMDALE: Police in California arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with a shooting at a high school near Los Angeles on Friday that left one hurt, the local sheriff's department and education officials said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff said the suspect had been detained near Highland High School in Palmdale, 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles. Both were students at the school.

"Deputies responded immediately to Palmdale shooting, arrest made, weapon found, active investigation underway. Reasonably sure threat is contained," department spokesman Jim McDonnell tweeted.

The suspect was a "male Hispanic juvenile," the sheriff's office said, later clarifying that the weapon was a rifle that was "recovered off campus."

The sheriff's office said a boy had been shot in the arm at the school and was in stable condition at a local hospital. 

Local media reported that the victim, also 14, was wounded as he was getting out of the car that brought him to the campus.

Agents with the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were heading to the scene, the agency said.

About a half hour later, calls were received about "shots fired" near Manzanita Elementary School, around eight miles to the west, the sheriff's department reported, adding that officers found no evidence of a crime there. 

Deputies said they had secured both locations, and were investigating.

"We are all concerned about the safety of our children," Palmdale School District Superintendent Raul Maldonado said in an alert.

"It has been confirmed that earlier this morning, there was an active shooter on the Highland High School campus.  Apparently, the person was already apprehended. 

"I want to let you know that all of the Palmdale Elementary Schools were put on lockdown, and will stay on lockdown until the situation is confirmed as safe for our students, teachers, staff and parents."

Highland confirmed in a tweet that it saw "no threat" to pupils and added that staff were working with law enforcement to determine release procedures for students.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
School shooting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

European Union warns Montenegro to address media freedom

South Korean, US officials plot path to Trump-Kim nuclear summit

US military reviews Somalia raid after five killed

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood