Ousted Catalan president Carles Puigdemont rejects his re-appointment as leader

By AFP

BARCELONA: Ousted Catalan president Carles Puigdemont on Wednesday rejected being re-appointed as leader of the region, following pressure from Spain's government.

In a video statement from Germany, he proposed political newcomer Quim Torra as his successor.

Separatist allies announced Saturday they would try to have Puigdemont, currently in Germany after being detained there in March on a European arrest warrant, re-appointed as president by next week after the regional parliament voted through reforms allowing him to take the role without being present.