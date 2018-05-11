PM Modi arrives in Nepal on two-day visit

By PTI

JANAKPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here today on a two-day state visit to Nepal during which he will hold talks with the country's top leadership to build mutual trust.

Defence Minister Ishwar Pokhrel and Province 2 Chief Minister Lalbabu Raut received Prime Minister Modi at the airport.

This is the third visit of Prime Minister Modi to Nepal and the first high-level visit from India since the formation of the new Government in Nepal this year.

In Janakpur, Modi will visit the 20th century Janaki temple and offer special prayers.

Later, Prime Minister Modi will be accorded a civic reception by the Janakpur Sub-Metropolitan City at Barhabigha ground.

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has reached Janaki temple to welcome his Indian counterpart.

Ahead of his visit, Modi said India would remain a steadfast partner of the Himalayan nation in its quest for growth and development.

Describing his trip to Nepal as a reflection of his government's commitment to "neighbourhood first" policy, Modi had said the Himalayan nation has entered a new era and India would continue to support it.