Home World

PM Modi offers prayers at Ram Janaki temple in Nepal

Modi was received by his Nepali counterpart KP Sharma Oli at the temple gate, along with various high-level dignitaries of Nepal.

Published: 11th May 2018 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Nepalese PM KP Oli at Janki temple in Janakpur. (Photo: ANI)

By ANI

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Ram Janaki temple in Janakpur upon his arrival in Nepal on Friday.

He was received by his Nepali counterpart KP Sharma Oli at the temple gate, along with various high-level dignitaries of Nepal.

Various local artists lined up at the temple entrance to welcome both the Prime Ministers.

They then together visited the shrines of Lord Ram, Janakidevi and Lord Shaligram. Prime Minister Modi even sang local religious songs along with the temple artists.

Both the Prime Minister were seen holding friendly talks among themselves.

Prime Minister Modi was then facilitated by one of the members of the temple board. He was presented a memento which depicted the landscape of the temple.

Heavy security has been deployed in and around the temple premises.

Flags of India and Nepal are placed outside the temple.

Earlier a temple priest told ANI, " We are very excited. You could see that the entire Janakpur is dressed like a bride. (PM Modi) he is coming here for the first time along with Nepal's Prime Minister (KP Sharma Oli)."

Prime Minister is further scheduled to visit Pashupatinath temple on Saturday.

Earlier in the day Prime Minister Modi arrived at Janakpur airport on Friday to embark on a two -day visit to Nepal. He was received by various dignitaries of Nepal.

Later Prime Minister will address a public rally at Barbigha Ground in Janakpur. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Modi Nepal Ram Janaki temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

UN chief General Guterres asks for halt to 'all hostile acts' in Middle East

Malaysia king agrees to pardon opposition figure Anwar Ibrahim after opposition election win

blast, vijesh, bomb, explosion, pottunna padam

Five family members killed in Pakistan's Peshawar hotel explosion

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood
World's biggest film festival in Cannes is the celebration of cinema which is held every year in May at Cannes, a picture-perfect city located on the French Riviera. The 71st edition of the Festival de Cannes (May 8-19) will once again witness an impressi
Cannes 2018: Kangana's retro looks, Deepika's Haute Couture gown, Lupita Nyong'o in Dior and many more