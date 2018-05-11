PM Modi offers prayers at Ram Janaki temple in Nepal

By ANI

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Ram Janaki temple in Janakpur upon his arrival in Nepal on Friday.

He was received by his Nepali counterpart KP Sharma Oli at the temple gate, along with various high-level dignitaries of Nepal.

Various local artists lined up at the temple entrance to welcome both the Prime Ministers.

They then together visited the shrines of Lord Ram, Janakidevi and Lord Shaligram. Prime Minister Modi even sang local religious songs along with the temple artists.

Both the Prime Minister were seen holding friendly talks among themselves.

Prime Minister Modi was then facilitated by one of the members of the temple board. He was presented a memento which depicted the landscape of the temple.

Heavy security has been deployed in and around the temple premises.

Flags of India and Nepal are placed outside the temple.

Earlier a temple priest told ANI, " We are very excited. You could see that the entire Janakpur is dressed like a bride. (PM Modi) he is coming here for the first time along with Nepal's Prime Minister (KP Sharma Oli)."

Prime Minister is further scheduled to visit Pashupatinath temple on Saturday.

Earlier in the day Prime Minister Modi arrived at Janakpur airport on Friday to embark on a two -day visit to Nepal. He was received by various dignitaries of Nepal.

Later Prime Minister will address a public rally at Barbigha Ground in Janakpur.