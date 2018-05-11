PM Narendra Modi pays courtesy call on Nepal's President

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid courtesy calls on President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun after he was accorded a guard of honour by Nepal Army.

Modi called on Bhandari at the Sital Niwas - the official residence of the President.

"The two leaders renewed their commitment to take our friendly relations to new heights," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Before meeting the president, Prime Minister Modi called on Vice President Pun and discussed the issues of mutual interest.

"The two leaders had an engaging conversation on steps to intensify the ancient and brotherly relations between two countries," Kumar said.

Earlier, Modi was accorded the guard of honour at the VVIP lounge of the Sainik Manch, Tundikhel.

Nepal Army offered a 19-gun salute to him.

The Prime Minister inspected the parade.

National Anthem of both the countries, Sayaun Thunga Phoolka Hami and Jana Gana Mana, were played.

Modi arrived in Kathmandu after a brief halt in Janakpur where he offered prayers at the famed 20th century Janaki temple and attended a civic reception.

Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali received him at the Tribhuvan International Airport here.

Later, Gyawali called on Prime Minister Modi and held talks.

This is the third visit of Prime Minister Modi to Nepal and the first high-level visit from India since the formation of the new Government in Nepal this year.