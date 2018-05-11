Home World

PM Narendra Modi pays courtesy call on Nepal's President

Before meeting the president, Prime Minister Modi called on Vice President Pun and discussed the issues of mutual interest.

Published: 11th May 2018 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid courtesy calls on President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun after he was accorded a guard of honour by Nepal Army.

Modi called on Bhandari at the Sital Niwas - the official residence of the President.

"The two leaders renewed their commitment to take our friendly relations to new heights," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Before meeting the president, Prime Minister Modi called on Vice President Pun and discussed the issues of mutual interest.

"The two leaders had an engaging conversation on steps to intensify the ancient and brotherly relations between two countries," Kumar said.

Earlier, Modi was accorded the guard of honour at the VVIP lounge of the Sainik Manch, Tundikhel.

Nepal Army offered a 19-gun salute to him.

The Prime Minister inspected the parade.

National Anthem of both the countries, Sayaun Thunga Phoolka Hami and Jana Gana Mana, were played.

Modi arrived in Kathmandu after a brief halt in Janakpur where he offered prayers at the famed 20th century Janaki temple and attended a civic reception.

Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali received him at the Tribhuvan International Airport here.

Later, Gyawali called on Prime Minister Modi and held talks.

This is the third visit of Prime Minister Modi to Nepal and the first high-level visit from India since the formation of the new Government in Nepal this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Modi Bidya Devi Bhandari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Russia President Vladimir Putin | AP File

Vladimir Putin speaks with Angela Merkel, Erdogan in bid to keep Iran deal

Myanmar's President Win Myint, right, shakes with visiting Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj during their meeting at the President House in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. | AP

India, Myanmar sign seven agreements as Sushma Swaraj meets Suu Kyi

Attacks on Hazaras tantamount to "carnage": Pakistan Chief Justice

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood