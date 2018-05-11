Home World

White House quietly cancels NASA program monitoring greenhouse gas: Report

Trump has already canceled another earth science mission, the Orbiting Carbon Observatory 3, and announced the US pullout of the 2015 Paris climate accord.

Published: 11th May 2018 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

Greenhouse Gases

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The White House has "quietly killed" a $10-million per year NASA program that tracks carbon and methane, key greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming, the journal Science said Thursday.

NASA's Carbon Monitoring System (CMS) tracked sources and sinks for carbon and made high-resolution models of the planet's flows of carbon, said the report.

"Now, President Donald Trump's administration has quietly killed the CMS," it said, describing the move as the latest in a "broad attack on climate science," mounted by the White House.

NASA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP.

The journal Science said NASA "declined to provide a reason for the cancellation beyond 'budget constraints and higher priorities within the science budget.'" 

It also quoted US space agency spokesman Steve Cole as saying there was no mention of the CMS in a budget deal signed in March, which "allowed the administration's move to take effect."

Existing grants would be allowed to finish but no new research would be supported, the report said.

Trump has already canceled another earth science mission, the Orbiting Carbon Observatory 3 (OCO-3), and announced the US pullout of the 2015 Paris climate accord.

According to Kelly Sims Gallagher, director of Tufts University's Center for International Environment and Resource Policy in Medford, Massachusetts, the CMS cuts jeopardize efforts to verify the national emission cuts agreed to in the Paris climate deal.

"If you cannot measure emissions reductions, you cannot be confident that countries are adhering to the agreement," she told the magazine. 

Canceling the CMS "is a grave mistake."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
climate change Greenhouse gases Carbon Monitoring System NASA United States Donald Trump

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Court Hammer

Teen on trial for UK terror plot with fairy tale code words

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un: The rocky road from taunts to talks

Ousted Catalan president Carles Puigdemont rejects his re-appointment as leader

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies