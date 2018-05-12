Home World

PM Narendra​ Modi leaves for home after wrapping up two-day Nepal visit

This was the third visit of Prime Minister Modi to Nepal and the first high-level visit from India since the formation of the new Government in Nepal this year.

Published: 12th May 2018 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today left for home after wrapping up his two-day visit to Nepal during which he held talks with his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli and visited famed 20th century Janaki temple, Mukhtinath and Pashupatinath temples.

Modi boarded a special aircraft at the Tribhuvan International Airport to return home.

Nepal Foreign Minister Pradip Gyawali bid farewell to him at the airport.

The prime minister also called on President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun and discussed the issues of mutual interest.

Modi met Nepal's former prime ministers Prachanda and Sher Bahadur Deuba, and opposition leaders and held wide-ranging discussions on ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

During a joint press meet yesterday after a one-on-one meeting with Oli, Modi had said the open borders between India and Nepal plays an important role in the strong bilateral ties.

"We will not allow its misuse by anti-social elements," Modi said after the marathon delegation-level talks during which the two sides had extensive discussion on all aspects of the bilateral relationship.

During the visit, the prime minister offered prayers at the famed 20th century Janaki temple, the Mukhtinath and Pashupatinath temples and attended a civic reception at Janakpur.

TAGS
Narendra Modi Nepal Oli

