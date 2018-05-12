PM Narendra Modi meets ex-Nepal premiers Prachanda, Sher Bahadur​​​​​​​ Deuba and other political leaders 

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Nepal's former prime ministers Prachanda and Sher Bahadur Deuba, and opposition leaders and held wide-ranging discussions on ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

Modi met the leaders from a cross-section of Nepal's political parties, a day after holding extensive talks with Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

"PM Modi met Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda, Chairman of Communist Party of Nepal - MC (Maoist Centre).

Exchanged views on strengthening views on bilateral relations," Raveesh Kumar, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, tweeted.

The two leaders also discussed various aspects relating to India-Nepal relations, the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

"Engaging across the political spectrum! President of Nepali Congress and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and other members of the Nepali Congress called on PM Modi in Kathmandu.

Stronger India-Nepal relations enjoy broad political support," Kumar tweeted.

Modi also met a delegation of the Rastriya Janata Party - Nepal, which was led by Mahanta Thakur and held "fruitful and extensive" discussions, Kumar tweeted.

Modi also congratulated the party on their recent electoral performance and exchanged views on deepening our bilateral relations with Nepal.

Commenting on Modi's series of meetings, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told reporters that the prime minister held "short but good meetings" with the Nepali leaders.

He also paid courtesy calls on President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun yesterday.

Modi arrived in Kathmandu yesterday after a brief halt in Janakpur where he offered prayers at the famed 20th century Janaki temple and attended a civic reception.

He also offered prayers at the Mukhtinath and Pashupatinath temples today.