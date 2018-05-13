11 people killed in rainstorm in Pakistan 

By PTI

LAHORE: A total of 11 people were killed after rain wreaked havoc in Pakistan's Punjab and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to a media report.

At least eight people lost their lives while 16 got injured after roof and walls of a shack collapsed in Bajaur Agency, Geo News reported.

In Nowshera, one man was killed after being struck by lightning.

In Bhakkar district of Punjab, a collapsed roof of a shack resulted in two dead and three injured, the report said.

In Swat valley, rain has resulted in roads turning into puddles where several cars were stuck.

The temperature dropped drastically with rain pouring down for the last 10 days in Parachinar and hail storms in Koh-i- Safed mountain range.

Chichawatni, Hafizabad and Sialkot in Punjab province also received rain which has resulted in the temperatures dropping in the cities.

In Punjab's Gujranwala city, 100 electricity feeders tripped resulted in public being without electricity for several hours.

According to the MET office, KP, FATA, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sarghoda, Faisalabad and Malakand divisions are expected to receive rain along with Hazara, Quetta and Zhob divisions today, the report said.

In Karachi, the weather is expected to remain hot with the maximum temperature recorded to be between 35- 37ºC for the next 24 hours.