Islamic State group claims deadly Indonesia church attacks

The Islamic State group was responsible for suicide attacks against three churches in Indonesia that killed at least 11 people on Sunday, it said via its propaganda agency Amaq.

Published: 13th May 2018 05:04 PM

Members of police bomb squad inspect the wreckage of motorcycles at the site where an explosion went off outside a church in Surabaya. | AP

By AFP

BEIRUT: The Islamic State group was responsible for suicide attacks against three churches in Indonesia that killed at least 11 people on Sunday, it said via its propaganda agency Amaq.

"Three martyrdom attacks killed 11 and wounded at least 41 among church guards and Christians," it said via the Telegram messaging app.

The jihadist group's toll tallied with that of police following the seemingly coordinated attacks against three churches in the city of Surabaya at around 7.30am local time (00.30GMT).

IS has claimed responsibility for several recent attacks in Indonesia, most of them carried out by its affiliate Jamaah Ansharut Daulah.

In January 2016, IS claimed a gun and suicide attack in the capital Jakarta that left four attackers and four civilians dead.

In May last year, suicide attacks which killed three policemen and wounded a dozen more at a busy Jakarta bus station were also claimed by IS. 

Days ago, a prisoner and five police officers were killed in clashes at a high-security jail during which Islamist inmates took an officer hostage.

IS said it was behind the riot, a claim authorities rejected.   

Islamic State Indonesia Indonesia church attacks

