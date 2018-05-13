Home World

One killed in knife attack in Central Paris; attacker shot dead by police

Police said the attacker's motives were still unknown.

Published: 13th May 2018 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 02:27 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By AFP

PARIS: One person was killed and four injured Saturday night in central Paris by a man armed with a knife, who was shot dead by police, security sources said.

The attack took place near the city's main opera house in an area full of bars, restaurants and theatres which were brimming on a weekend night.

The man attacked five people with a knife, one of whom died, police said. Two were in serious condition and all the victims are in hospital.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb hailed in a tweet the "sang-froid and reaction of the police who neutralised the attacker."

Police said the attacker's motives were still unknown.

A string of jihadist attacks have claimed the lives of over 245 people around France in the past three years.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
France Paris Knife attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Record abstention in Iraq's first vote after defeating Islamic State

Trump effect: Are we witnessing the end of the transatlantic alliance as we know it?

Irish anti-abortion activists rally ahead of abortion vote

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate