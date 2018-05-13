Home World

One killed in knife attack in Central Paris; attacker shouting 'Allahu akbar' shot dead by police

The attack comes as France is under a constant threat from terrorism.

A dead body lays under a blanket after a knife attack Saturday that left at least two dead including the assailant in central Paris. (AP)

By AFP

PARIS: A knifeman shouting Allahu akbar was shot dead by police in central Paris late Saturday after he killed one person and injured four, prompting a terror probe.

The attack took place near the city's main opera house in an area full of bars, restaurants and theatres which were brimming on a weekend night.

French President Emmanuel Macron said: "France once again pays the price of blood." Prosecutors cited witnesses as saying the man shouted Allahu akbar as he went on the rampage, and added that a terror investigation had been launched. 

The man attacked five people with a knife, one of whom died, police said. Two were in serious condition and all the victims are in hospital.  

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb hailed in a tweet the "sang-froid and reaction of the police who neutralised the attacker."

A large area was cordoned-off where police, fire and rescue vehicles converged. 

Shocked tourists and residents looked on from behind the security perimeter.

"I was on the cafe terrace, I heard three, four shots, it happened very fast," said 47-year-old Gloria.

"Then the bartenders told us to come inside very quickly. Then I went out to see what was going on, and then I saw a man on the ground," she added.

Police said the attacker's motives were still unknown.

The attack comes as France is under a constant threat from terrorism. A string of jihadist attacks have claimed the lives of over 245 people around France in the past three years.

