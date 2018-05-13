Home World

Taliban attack in Afghanistan repulsed, 16 killed

Published: 13th May 2018

Image for representational purpose only.

By IANS

KABUL: A Taliban offensive on Dasht-e-Archi district in northern Afghanistan's Kunduz province has been repulsed, leaving 10 militants and six security personnel dead, officials said on Sunday.

"A group of Taliban rebels launched a massive offensive to overrun the district headquarters. Security forces returned fire which lasted until 4 a.m. and finally the militants fled," an official told Xinhua news agency.

Up to 10 militants and six security personnel were killed and a dozen others from both sides sustained injuries in the fighting, the official said.

Afghanistan Kunduz province Taliban

Comments

