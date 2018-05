By PTI

GAZA CITY: Twelve Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire on the Gaza border today, the Gazan health ministry said, as mass protests and clashes erupted against the transfer of the US embassy to Jerusalem.

The 12, including a 14-year-old, were killed as major clashes broke out across the border between stone-throwing Palestinians seeking to damage the fence and Israeli snipers.

Thousands of others were protesting near the border.