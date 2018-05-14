Home World

Iran says Trump 'feeble-minded' for Jerusalem embassy move

The United States was due to open its new embassy in Jerusalem -- known as Al-Quds in Iran -- later on Monday amid widespread Palestinian anger and praise from Israelis. 

Published: 14th May 2018 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

A sign on a bridge leading to the US Embassy compound ahead the official opening in Jerusalem, Sunday, May 13, 2018. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

TEHRAN: Iran denounced President Donald Trump as "feeble-minded" over Monday's controversial move of the US embassy to Jerusalem, calling for resistance from the Palestinians and the international community.

"America has entered a crisis of strategic decision-making that looks at the international arena immaturely and adventurously," said parliament speaker Ali Larijani, a key establishment figure, at a conference on the Palestinian situation in Tehran.

"I believe the current US president is not capable of identifying and judging the long-term consequences of his actions," he added.

The United States was due to open its new embassy in Jerusalem -- known as Al-Quds in Iran -- later on Monday amid widespread Palestinian anger and praise from Israelis. 

"Spur-of-the-moment and uncalculated actions cannot continue in today's world. Feeble mindness is costly for statesmen and they will eventually have to pay the price," Larijani said.

Iran is a key backer of Palestinian militant groups, including Hamas, and opposition to Israel has been a central tenet of its regime since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Larijani called for an "immediate reaction" from Palestinians, Islamic countries and the international community -- including boycotts and official complaints to the United Nations.

The US "must not think that such actions... can remain without a response," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Donald Trump US Embassy in Jerusalem

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Israel warns Gaza protesters: Stay away from border fence

Apple logo. Reuters

Apple Watch plays good Samaritan, helps save elderly in Hong Kong

Protestors in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, London demand justice for Sardar Arif Shahid

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram, the offshore patrol vessel that is going to be based at New Mangalore Port was formally welcomed on Sunday, 13 May 2018. (EPS | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh)
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram welcomed at New Mangalore Port