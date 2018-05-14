Iran says Trump 'feeble-minded' for Jerusalem embassy move

By AFP

TEHRAN: Iran denounced President Donald Trump as "feeble-minded" over Monday's controversial move of the US embassy to Jerusalem, calling for resistance from the Palestinians and the international community.

"America has entered a crisis of strategic decision-making that looks at the international arena immaturely and adventurously," said parliament speaker Ali Larijani, a key establishment figure, at a conference on the Palestinian situation in Tehran.

"I believe the current US president is not capable of identifying and judging the long-term consequences of his actions," he added.

The United States was due to open its new embassy in Jerusalem -- known as Al-Quds in Iran -- later on Monday amid widespread Palestinian anger and praise from Israelis.

"Spur-of-the-moment and uncalculated actions cannot continue in today's world. Feeble mindness is costly for statesmen and they will eventually have to pay the price," Larijani said.

Iran is a key backer of Palestinian militant groups, including Hamas, and opposition to Israel has been a central tenet of its regime since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Larijani called for an "immediate reaction" from Palestinians, Islamic countries and the international community -- including boycotts and official complaints to the United Nations.

The US "must not think that such actions... can remain without a response," he said.