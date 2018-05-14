Home World

Netanyahu: US embassy opening in Jerusalem "a great day"

The Israeli leader thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for "having the courage" to keep his promise to move the embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo | AP)

By UNI

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that the opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem will be remembered in Israel for generations.

"This is a great day. A great day for Jerusalem. A great day for the state of Israel.

A day that will be engraved in our national memory for generations," Netanyahu said in a speech at the embassy's opening ceremony.

The Israeli leader thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for "having the courage" to keep his promise to move the embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu concluded his speech calling Jerusalem the "eternal, undivided capital of Israel."

