Over 8,000 people affected by Sri Lanka flash floods

By PTI

COLOMBO: Over 8,000 people in Sri Lanka have been affected by torrential rains and flash floods that have wreaked havoc in the island nation, officials said.

Several people were evacuated from their homes due to the heavy downpour yesterday but as the rains ceased this morning, the situation was normalising, Disaster Management Centre's spokesperson Pradeep Kodippilli said.

Around 8,377 individuals in the Galle and Kalutara Districts have been affected with the flood situation due to torrential rains received yesterday, the centre said.

Nearly 7,742 people in Galle District and 635 people in Kalutara District were affected with the flood situation, Kodippilli was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

The flood situation is gradually improving at the moment, he said, adding that no casualties or damages were reported but those living in low areas have been asked to be vigilant.

Meanwhile, Meteorology Department said showers or thundershowers will occur over most provinces in the island.

It said showers will occur in the Western and Southern provinces and in the Puttalam District, the report said.

Sri Lanka, which has been heavily deforested for cash crops, often witnesses landslides during the monsoon season.

Last year, heavy floods and landslides triggered by the worst rainfall killed at least 92 people and left 110 missing.

Over 20,000 people had been displaced in seven districts as the south western monsoon caused havoc, destroying hundreds of homes and cutting off several roads.

