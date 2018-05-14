Pakistan expresses concern at shifting of US Embassy to Jerusalem

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan today expressed concerns at the shifting of the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem despite calls by the international community to comply with UN resolutions on a two-state solution.

Foreign Office in statement said that the government and people of Pakistan stood firmly with the Palestinians.

"Pakistan has noted with grave concern that despite calls by the international community to comply with UN General Assembly and Security Council resolutions on the two-state solution, US is moving its Embassy to the Holy City of Jerusalem," it said.

The shifting of embassy "represents a violation of international law and several UN Security Council resolutions, in particular resolutions 476 and 478," it added Pakistan also renewed its call for establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine, on the basis of internationally agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders, and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The US today opened its embassy in Jerusalem under a controversial move by President Donald Trump, amid a bloodbath right on the border with Gaza where Israeli soldiers shot dead at least 52 Palestinians in clashes, in the deadliest escalation of violence since 2014.