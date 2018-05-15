Home World

Danish submariner Peter Madsen to appeal life term in September

A Copenhagen district court on April 25 sentenced the 47-year-old to life for murdering the 30-year-old journalist, chopping up her corpse and throwing her body parts into the sea. 

Published: 15th May 2018 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Murdered Swedish journalist Kim Wall. (Facebook Photo | Kim Wall Memorial Fund)

By AFP

COPENHAGEN: Danish submarine builder Peter Madsen is to appeal his life sentence for the murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall in September, authorities said Tuesday. 

The state prosecutor of Copenhagen tweeted that the city's high court will hear the appeal on September 5, 12 and 14. 

A Copenhagen district court on April 25 sentenced the 47-year-old to life for murdering the 30-year-old journalist, chopping up her corpse and throwing her body parts into the sea in August last year.

Although the self-taught engineer is appealing only the length of his sentence and not the guilty verdict, his lawyer said this should not be seen as a confession.

"This means that he acknowledges that the court has found him guilty and that he has to live with it because he has decided to no longer fight. He doesn't have the energy for that," Betina Hald Engmark told Danish public broadcaster DR. 

The eccentric inventor confessed to stuffing Wall's head, arms and legs into plastic bags and weighing them down with metal pipes before tossing them into the sea, but maintained throughout his trial that her death was accidental. 

An autopsy report concluded she probably died as a result of suffocation or having her throat slit.

Fourteen stab wounds and piercings were also found in and around her genital area.

While a life term in Denmark averages around 16 years, Madsen could be held behind bars for as long as he lives.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Danish submarine Peter Madsen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
16

Ireland summons Israeli ambassador over Gaza bloodshed: Ministry

North Koreans visit Beijing to learn about China's reforms: Ministry

8

UN says 'seems anyone is liable to be shot dead' in Gaza

IPL2018
Videos
Party supporters chant slogans at BMS college counting center in Bengaluru
Ryan Reynolds | AP
Ryan Reynolds celebrates the release of 'Deadpool 2' in New York
Gallery
In a jarring contrast, Israeli forces shot and killed at least 55 Palestinians and wounded more than 1,200 during mass protests Monday along the Gaza border, while just a few miles away Israel and the U.S. held a festive inauguration ceremony for the new
IN PHOTOS: Israeli forces kill 55 Palestine protestors at Gaza border as anger mounts over US embassy opening in Jerusalem
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears