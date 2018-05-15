Home World

Indian-origin man indicted in multi-million dollar cryptocurrency scam in US

A grand jury in the Southern District of New York returned an indictment charging the three with conspiring to commit securities and wire fraud.

Published: 15th May 2018 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW YORK: A 27-year-old Indian-origin man along with two other co-founders of a start-up cryptocurrency company have been indicted with a scheme to defraud investors, with authorities seizing digital currency worth more than USD 60 million raised from their victims.

Sohrab Sharma, Raymond Trapani and Robert Farkas were the three co-founders of a start-up company called Centra Tech.

A grand jury in the Southern District of New York returned an indictment charging the three with conspiring to commit securities and wire fraud in connection with a scheme to induce victims to invest millions of dollars' worth of digital funds for the purchase of unregistered securities, in the form of digital currency tokens issued by Centra.

The three men were arrested last month based on criminal complaints charging them with the same crimes, Attorney for the United States Robert Khuzami said.

Following their arrests, the Federal Bureau of Investigation seized 91,000 Ether units, consisting of digital funds raised from victims as part of the charged scheme.

This seized digital currency is presently worth more than USD 60 million.

"As alleged, the defendants conspired to capitalise on investor interest in the burgeoning cryptocurrency market.

They allegedly made false claims about their product and about relationships they had with credible financial institutions, even creating a fictitious Centra Tech CEO," Khuzami said.

Cryptocurrency is a digital currency in which encryption techniques are used to regulate the generation of units of currency and verify the transfer of funds, operating independently of a central bank.

Sharma, 27, Trapani, 27 and Farkas, 31, are all residents of Florida.

All three of them are charged in a four-count indictment that in all carry 65 years in prison.

According to allegations in the indictment, in approximately July 2017, the three men began soliciting investors to purchase unregistered securities, in the form of digital tokens issued by Centra Tech, through a so-called "initial coin offering" or "ICO.

" As part of this effort, they told potential investors that Centra Tech had formed partnerships with Bancorp, Visa, and Mastercard to issue Centra Cards licensed by Visa or Mastercard and that Centra Tech had money transmitter and other licenses in 38 states.

Based in part on these claims, the victims provided millions of dollars' worth of digital funds in investments for the purchase of Centra Tech tokens.

In October 2017, at the end of Centra Tech's ICO, those digital funds raised from victims were worth more than USD 25 million.

Due to appreciation in the value of those digital funds raised from victims, those digital funds are presently worth more than USD 60 million.

However, the representations that the three men were false.

Centra Tech had no such partnerships with Bancorp, Visa, or Mastercard.

In a separate action, the Securities and Exchange Commission also filed civil charges against the three men.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
US Scam cryptocurrency indian origin man

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Female journalists in Japan join forces to fight sexual harassment

American clothing brand Gap 'terribly sorry' over China map shirt omitting Taiwan

Too much sex puts Australia marsupials on endangered list

IPL2018
Videos
Party supporters chant slogans at BMS college counting center in Bengaluru
Ryan Reynolds | AP
Ryan Reynolds celebrates the release of 'Deadpool 2' in New York
Gallery
In a jarring contrast, Israeli forces shot and killed at least 55 Palestinians and wounded more than 1,200 during mass protests Monday along the Gaza border, while just a few miles away Israel and the U.S. held a festive inauguration ceremony for the new
IN PHOTOS: Israeli forces kill 55 Palestine protestors at Gaza border as anger mounts over US embassy opening in Jerusalem
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears