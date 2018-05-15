Saudi says intercepts missile fired from Yemen

By AFP

RIYADH: Saudi air defences on Tuesday intercepted a ballistic missile fired into the south of the kingdom from Huthi rebel-held territory in neighbouring Yemen, said a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition.

Debris from the missile landed in residential areas of the city of Jizan, but without causing casualties, coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said.

The Huthi news outlet Al-Masirah earlier announced a "Badr 1" ballistic missile had been fired at the King Faisal military base in Jizan.

The rebels have in recent months intensified missile attacks against Saudi Arabia, which leads a military coalition against them.

Another rebel missile had targeted Jizan on Monday, but landed in a "desert" area, according to Maliki.

At a press briefing Monday night, he tallied six missiles in one week.

He said the Huthis had fired 138 ballistic missiles at Saudi Arabia since the rebels started using them to target the powerful kingdom.

Saudi Arabia last week tested a new siren system for the capital Riyadh and the oil-rich Eastern Province, a testament to the increased challenge posed by the rebels' armaments.

Riyadh accuses its regional rival Tehran of supplying the Huthis with ballistic missiles, a charge Iran denies.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other allies intervened in Yemen in 2015 with the aim of pushing back the rebels and restoring the internationally recognised government to power.

The conflict has left nearly 10,000 people dead and more than 55,000 wounded according to the World Health Organization.