Bridesmaids and page boys: Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news digest

By AFP

LONDON: With just three days to go before the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Kensington Palace on Wednesday revealed the list of page boys and bridesmaids who will attend the nuptials.

Here is a round-up of the latest news:

Bride's little helpers -

Markle's bridesmaids on Saturday will include three-year-old Princess Charlotte, the daughter of her soon-to-be brother-in-law Prince William.

Remi Litt, 6, and Rylan Litt, 7, the daughters of close friend Benita Litt and also her goddaughters will also be taking part in the wedding.

Ivy Mulroney, 4, the daughter of another close friend, Canadian socialite, Jessica Mulroney, is another bridesmaid, the palace said in a statement.

Four-year-old Prince George, who is third in line to the British throne after his grandfather Prince Charles and father Prince William, heads up the list of page boys. Twins Brian Mulroney and John Mulroney, who are seven, also make the exclusive list.

'Mini stroke' -

Andrew Morton, who is best known as the author of a best-selling biography of Harry's mother Diana, suffered a stroke while giving a speech in London.

Morton, who has also written a biography of Markle entitled "Hollywood Princess", was speaking at a literary lunch for The Oldie magazine on Tuesday.

Morton took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank well-wishers. "Seems that I had a mini stroke, but am doing well & on the mend", he said.

Homeless removals -

The Daily Mail reported that police were clearing away sleeping bags and other possessions belonging to homeless people in Windsor ahead of the wedding.

Simon Dudley, the Conservative leader of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Council, caused an uproar in January when he urged local police to take action against "aggressive begging" and said homeless people were there out of "voluntary choice".

Dudley said homeless people were creating "a concerning and hostile atmosphere" ahead of the wedding.

'Glossy Canadian socialite' -

Jessica Mulroney, a close friend of Markle's whose three children will be page boys and bridesmaid at the wedding, has arrived in London, according to the Daily Mail, which published pictures of the family arriving at Heathrow Airport.

The paper described Mulroney as a "glossy Canadian socialite" who is married to Ben Mulroney, son of the country's former prime minister Brian Mulroney.