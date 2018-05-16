Home World

Britain to publish Brexit blueprint, denies 'disarray'

Prime Minister Theresa May's government has yet to decide what trading ties after Britain leaves the EU's single market and customs union will look like.

Published: 16th May 2018 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image for Brexit | Reuters

By AFP

LONDON: A detailed Brexit strategy dossier will be produced in the coming weeks, the British government said Wednesday, amid accusations that cabinet divisions are holding up negotiations with the EU.

Brexit Secretary David Davis said the so-called White Paper would include "detailed, ambitious and precise explanations" of the government's positions ahead of Britain's withdrawal from the European Union in March 2019.

"It will communicate our ambition for the UK's future relationship with the EU, in the context of our vision for the UK's future role in the world," he said.

The paper, which will reportedly run to about 100 pages, will be published ahead of an EU summit at the end of June.

Prime Minister Theresa May's government has yet to decide what trading ties after Britain leaves the EU's single market and customs union will look like.

She is trying to balance demands to protect existing jobs and trade with the bloc, and the desire to forge a new independent trade policy.

The EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, this week said that "no significant progress" has been made since EU leaders last met at the end of March, and warned that key issues must be resolved before next month's summit.

Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told May that if she could not decide on the way forward, he would take over.

"The government is so busy negotiating with itself that it cannot negotiate with anybody else," he told lawmakers in the House of Commons.

"We've had 23 months since the referendum. We have just 10 months to complete negotiations and the government is in complete disarray," he added.

May repeated her three objectives -- to pursue an independent trade policy, ensure as frictionless trade with the EU as possible and avoid disruption between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

She admitted that achieving these "is not easy, it is difficult" but insisted that only her government will deliver on the 2016 referendum vote to leave the EU.

Senior ministers met on Tuesday to discuss the government's options for future customs arrangements, but failed once again to agree.

To complicate matters further, Davis has reportedly told May her favoured model would be illegal under international law.

The Times reported that the attorney general -- the government's top lawyer -- has been asked to provide an urgent legal opinion on both proposals before a decision is taken.

May's preferred option is for Britain to collect tariffs on behalf of the EU on goods destined for the bloc, while imposing British tariffs on those staying inside the country.

The alternative, backed by hardline Brexiteers, would use technology to reduce the need for customs checks.

Downing Street has admitted both proposals need work.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Brexit Brexit Secretary David Davis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Gaza massacre film earns rave reviews at Cannes

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi pardons 330 young prisoners

President Ashraf Ghani apologises after Afghan air strike kills 30 children

IPL2018
Videos
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat (Photo | EPS)
West Bengal Panchayat polls: CPI(M) leaders protest over violence in state
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls