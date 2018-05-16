EU's Tusk hits out at Trump's 'capricious assertiveness'
EU chief Donald Tusk hit out at US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, accusing Washington of "capricious assertiveness" in abandoning the Iran nuclear deal.
Published: 16th May 2018 06:32 PM | Last Updated: 16th May 2018 06:32 PM | A+A A-
SOFIA: EU chief Donald Tusk hit out at US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, accusing Washington of "capricious assertiveness" in abandoning the Iran nuclear deal and imposing trade tariffs on Europe.
"Looking at the latest decisions of President Trump, someone could even think with friends like that who needs enemies," Tusk told reporters in the Bulgarian capital Sofia before EU leaders met to discuss a "united front" on Trump.