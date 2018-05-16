Home World

Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says EU meetings must be turned into action

Zarif was returning from a diplomatic tour of the remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear agreement -- Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia -- following the US decision last week to pull out.

Published: 16th May 2018 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. (Image Courtesy Twitter)

By AFP

TEHRAN: Iran's foreign minister said Wednesday that meetings with EU leaders on salvaging the nuclear deal sent a strong political message but must now be turned into action.

"If the JCPOA (nuclear deal) is supposed to continue, it was a good start and it has sent an important political message, but this is not the end of the work," Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters on his flight back to Tehran, according to state news agency IRNA.

"From next week, intensive expert meetings will start in Europe. They must do the work, but they will consult us so that we are sure the actions they take are sufficient from our point of view," he added.

Zarif was returning from a diplomatic tour of the remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear agreement -- Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia -- following the US decision last week to pull out.

He met his European counterparts in Brussels on Tuesday.

"They said that they would ensure Iran enjoys the benefits of the JCPOA and they accepted that the implementation of the JCPOA has nothing to do with other issues," he said, referring to Iran's demand that talks on saving the deal must not be linked to pressure on its missile programme and regional interventions.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Tuesday that experts had already begun work on measures to get round US sanctions, focusing on nine key areas including Iran's ability to continue selling oil and gas products, and how to protect European companies doing business in the country.

"We are not fantasising that Europe will break its relations with America... but we want Europeans to defend their own interests," Zarif added. 

He said the negative global reaction to Washington's withdrawal from the nuclear agreement -- and the new sanctions it announced Tuesday on Iran's central bank -- reflected US isolation on the Iran issue.

"America is not in charge of everything in the world. Of course, Americans would like the whole world to think this way and when the world doesn't think this way, they take some angry actions such as sanctioning the head of the central bank without any reason," Zarif said.

"We must expect more such moves by the Americans. These moves are against the law, contrary to conventional international relations and indicate their weakness."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif EU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

New Singapore anti-terror law can order media blackout 

Turkey, Israel in escalating row over Gaza dead

Bridesmaids and page boys: Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news digest

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
H D Kumaraswamy
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls