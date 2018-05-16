Home World

North Korea threatens to cancel US summit: Reports

North Korea threatened to cancel the summit between Kim Jong Un and US President Trump if Washington presses ahead with its key demand for Pyongyang to unilaterally give up its nuclear arsenal.

Published: 16th May 2018 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Since the Winter Olympics in the South, Pyongyang and Washington have agreed to the unprecedented Singapore meeting. A woman walks by a huge screen showing U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SEOUL: North Korea threatened Wednesday to cancel the forthcoming summit between leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump if Washington seeks to push Pyongyang into giving up its nuclear arsenal.

If the Trump administration "corners us and unilaterally demands we give up nuclear weapons we will no longer have an interest in talks and will have to reconsider whether we will accept the upcoming DPRK-US summit", first vice foreign minister Kim Kye Gwan said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.

Washington is pressing for Pyongyang's complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation. But so far the North has not given any public indication of what concessions it is offering.

At a summit with the South's President Moon Jae-in last month, Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his commitment to the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

But the phrase is a diplomatic euphemism open to interpretation on both sides.

"We already expressed our willingness for a denuclearised Korean peninsula and repeatedly declared that the US must end its hostile DPRK policy and nuclear threats as preconditions," the minister Kim said.

In the past, Pyongyang has demanded the withdrawal of the US troops stationed in the South to protect it from its neighbour, and an end to Washington's nuclear umbrella over its security ally.

Kim Kye Gwan also blasted US National Security Advisor John Bolton, who has spoken of a "Libyan model" for North Korean denuclearisation.

It was a "highly sinister attempt to enforce the fate of Libya and Iraq upon the DPRK," Kim said.

"I cannot suppress anger over this US move and it is doubtful whether the US really wants to improve ties with the DPRK through dialogue and negotiation."

The North has long said it needs nuclear weapons to protect itself against a US invasion. After giving up his atomic programme, Libyan leader Moamer Khadafi was killed in an uprising backed by NATO bombing.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
President Donald Trump US North Korea relation North Korea US summit denuclearisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

North Korea casts doubt on Trump summit

US hits Iran central bank governor Valiollah Seif with sanctions

Russian president Vladimir Putin opens new bridge to Crimea, provoking Ukraine, Western ire

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls