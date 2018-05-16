Novartis top lawyer exits over payment to Trump lawyer

By Reuters

ZURICH: Novartis General Counsel Felix Ehrat will leave the company over his role in a $1.2 million contract the Swiss drugmaker struck with the lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump, saying on Wednesday that it was legal but still an error.

The $100,000-per-month contract with Trump attorney Michael Cohen's Essential Consulting, the same firm used to pay porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to hush up an alleged affair with Trump, has distracted Novartis's efforts to improve its image after a series of bribery scandals.

Trump has denied the affair.