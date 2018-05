By AFP

RAMALLAH: The Palestinian Authority has recalled its envoys to Romania, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Austria after their ambassadors attended an Israeli reception marking the US embassy's move to Jerusalem, it said Wednesday.

The statement from the PA's foreign ministry said the EU nations' ambassadors had attended the reception the day before the US opened its Israel embassy in Jerusalem on Monday.

The embassy move and Washington's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel has deeply angered Palestinians, who see the Israeli-annexed eastern sector of the city as the capital of their future state.