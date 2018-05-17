Meghan Markle says father will not attend the royal wedding: Statement
Meghan Markle confirmed on Thursday that her father will not be present to walk her down the aisle when she marries prince Harry on Saturday.
Published: 17th May 2018 04:04 PM | Last Updated: 17th May 2018 04:09 PM | A+A A-
"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health," she said in a statement issued by Kensington Palace.