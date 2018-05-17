Home World

Meghan Markle says father will not attend the royal wedding: Statement

Meghan Markle confirmed on Thursday that her father will not be present to walk her down the aisle when she marries prince Harry on Saturday.

Prince Harry's girlfriend 'Suits' actress Meghan Markle. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Meghan Markle confirmed on Thursday that her father will not be present to walk her down the aisle when she marries prince Harry on Saturday.

"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health," she said in a statement issued by Kensington Palace.

