Home World

The Los Angeles cottage where Meghan Markle learned how to take tea with the Queen

The California-born actress, who will marry Prince Harry this weekend, on several occasions visited the picturesque tea room where she was given the inside track on tea drinking.

Published: 17th May 2018 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Meghan Markle. (Twitter Photo | @meghanmarkle)

By AFP

LOS ANGELES: Months before meeting the Queen for the first time and having a "cuppa" with her Majesty, Meghan Markle brushed up on tea drinking etiquette at a cottage near Los Angeles -- where she was apparently a natural.

"Well, she learned it all here," Edmund Fry, the British-born owner of Rose Tree Cottage in Pasadena, told AFP in an interview this week. "On a scale of one to 10, by the time she finished coming to us, I would say she would probably be a 9.5.

"But I have to say that because I want her to come back for the other half point." 

Fry said the California-born actress, who will marry Prince Harry this weekend, on several occasions visited the picturesque tea room -- decked out with all things British -- where she was given the inside track on tea drinking.

"She came with friends and was very relaxed and very much in control," he recalled.

He said he shared some tips on the quintessential tea experience with the soon-to-be new member of the royal family, as she munched on traditional finger sandwiches and scones.

 No slurping or dribbling -

"I do believe that I mentioned, as I always do, that the handle of the cup is always left at three o'clock of course ... and the spoon always needs to be left at six o'clock and 12 o'clock," said the 77-year-old, who dresses in tails and white gloves while serving and educating his customers.

He added that Markle seemed like a natural on her repeated visits and was unlikely to make any faux pas -- like slurping or using her napkin to blow her nose or wipe her glasses  -- while sipping tea with the Queen.

"I remember telling her one of the habits in this country is people tend to get much more palsy walsy with their cup ... and they move it in front of them," Fry said, raising his eyebrows in despair. 

"Maybe it's because they have a tendency to dribble, I'm not sure," he added.

"But this is not a good thing to do."

Another no-no he shared with Markle, he said, was changing the table setting.

"If you were at the palace, you wouldn't dream of moving the cutlery and the silver or the china away from the place where it should be," he said.

Traditional English scones served with tea should also be sliced sideways and topped with jam and clotted cream before each half is eaten separately, pleaded Fry, who looks like a character straight out of "Downton Abbey."

"You don't want to put the two halves together because it ends up looking like a quarter pound hamburger, and the last thing you want is people having cream come down their jowls," he said in his cut-glass British accent. 

And please, when drinking tea, refrain from slurping or clinking the cup with the spoon when stirring, he added.

As for crooking the little finger while holding the cup and saucer, Fry said that was optional.

"It's not wrong to have your finger in, but ladies tend to leave the pinky slightly crooked," he said.

Fry said he will be celebrating Harry and Meghan's nuptials on Saturday with a wedding party, and will always keep a table open for the newlyweds.

"She will always have a table here, and Harry of course," he said. "There will be the time when he wants real bacon and he'll come here for it."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Los Angeles Meghan Markle Queen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

EU takes Germany, France, UK and three other countries to court over air pollution

Meghan Markle says father will not attend the royal wedding: Statement

Hong Kong's behind-closed-doors gay weddings

IPL2018
Videos
Disha Patani | Instagram
Disha Patani Roped In For ‘Bharat’
Congress and JD(S) MLAs protest BSY's swearing-in at Vidhanasoudha
Gallery
Despite being short of 8 MLAs to cross the halfway mark, the BJP with 104 seats has decided to form the government. Governor Vajubhai Vala has given Yeddyurappa 15 days time to prove his majority through a vote of confidence on the floor of Karnataka asse
IN PICTURES | Congress, JD(S) supporters protest against Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 