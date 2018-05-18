Home World

10 persons killed in Texas school shooting, gunman arrested

Parent Richard Allen told the station he arrived at the school soon after the shooting and reported seeing a number of victims being taken away in ambulances. 

Published: 18th May 2018 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

In this image taken from video law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus. | AP

In this image taken from video law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus. | AP

By PTI

CHICAGO: A gunman opened fire at a high school in the US state of Texas today, killing at least 10 persons.

The incident took place at Santa Fe High School in the city of the same name, located about 50 kilometres southeast of Houston.

An unidentified law enforcement officer was shot, but sources said he was "clipped" and was not seriously injured.

At least eight persons were killed in the gunfire, Houston Chronicle quoted federal and county law enforcement officials have confirmed.

One source said the gunman was a male, but could provide no further information.

The shooter has been "arrested and secured," said Santa Fe HS Assistant Principal Cris Richardson.

Several other students, as well as an officer, was injured in the shooting.

This is the third school shooting in the past seven days and the 22nd since the beginning of the year in the US.

Junior Liberty Wheeler, 14, was in class when she heard five shots ring out near the art room.

Her teacher told them to run toward the theatre department's storage room, where they hid for 45 minutes before being escorted outside by the SWAT team.

"You could small the gunpowder that came from the gun," Wheeler recalled as she was escorted out of the building. "We were all scared because it was near us."

The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston is treating two patients, their conditions not yet being disclosed, said spokesman Raul Reyes. He said more patients are expected, including one currently being transported from the branch's League City hospital.

He said a helicopter with at least one patient is on the way and more ambulances are expected.

President Donald Trump expressed concern over the incident.

"School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all!," he tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shooting Texas high school

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Deadliest recent mass shootings in the United States

Russia President Vladimir Putin | AP File

Russian President Vladimir Putin wishes Skripal 'good health' after discharge from hospital

NRI industrialist Swraj Paul wins lifetime achievement award in UK 

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018