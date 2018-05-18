Home World

Cash-filled designer handbags seized in raids on Malaysia's Najib Razak

The bulk of the police haul appeared to have been found in luxury condominiums at an upscale complex in central Kuala Lumpur.

Published: 18th May 2018 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Amar Singh, head of the Malaysian police commercial crime investigation unit, said the seized items included Hermes, Birkin and Louis Vuitton handbags.  (Express Photo used for representational purpose).

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police seized a huge haul of designer handbags, many of them stuffed with cash and jewellery, in searches of homes and offices linked to scandal-tainted ex-premier Najib Razak, local media reports said Friday.

Amar Singh, head of the Malaysian police commercial crime investigation unit, told media early Friday at one of the raid sites that the value of what was seized was impossible to immediately estimate due to its sheer volume.

"Our personnel checked these bags and discovered various currencies including Malaysian ringgit, US dollars, watches and jewellery in 72 bags," he said.

The bulk of the police haul appeared to have been found in luxury condominiums at an upscale complex in central Kuala Lumpur.

The revelations quicken Najib's already precipitous fall since his longtime ruling coalition was unexpectedly trounced at national elections last week by a diverse alliance that had made his alleged corruption a central campaign theme.

Police launched extensive searches of Najib's home and a number of other sites starting late Wednesday as the new government headed by 92-year-old Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad presses forward with its pledge to bring Najib to justice.

Mahathir had already barred Najib, 64, from leaving the country in the wake of the election amid allegations that he oversaw the looting of billions from a sovereign wealth fund he had established.

Amar Singh said the seized items included Hermes, Birkin and Louis Vuitton handbags. 

Najib's wife Rosmah Mansor has long been reviled by Malaysians for her reported vast collection of designer handbags, clothing and jewellery, acquired on jet-set overseas shopping trips.

Her reputation contributed to accusations that the ousted ruling establishment had lost touch with economically struggling and middle class Malaysians.

There has been no indication yet that any arrests were forthcoming.

But Mahathir and Anwar Ibrahim, the former opposition leader who was jailed under Najib but freed on Wednesday, have indicated they expected charges against Najib soon.

Last week's poll ended the six-decade reign of the authoritarian Barisan Nasional coalition. Mahathir had led the coalition from 1981-2003 but quit in recent years in protest at Najib's alleged corruption.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Najib Razak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

US President Donald Trump dampens chances of trade deal with China

Washington seeks global 'coalition' against Iran regime

Friend of Paris knife attacker charged, two women held

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018