Home World

Deadliest recent mass shootings in the United States

Here are some of the deadliest mass shootings in the United States in the past three decades:

Published: 18th May 2018 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 09:49 PM   |  A+A-

Police form a perimeter around the road leading to the Mandalay Hotel (background) after a gunman killed at least 58 people at a country music concert in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 2, 2017. (File Photo | AFP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: At least eight people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a Texas high school on Friday, officials said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said "eight to 10" students and adult staff were killed in the early morning shooting at Santa Fe High School.

Here are some of the deadliest mass shootings in the United States in the past three decades:

Vegas concert: 58 killed

A 64-year-old retired accountant shoots down from his hotel room at a crowd attending an outdoor country music concert on October 1, 2017, killing 58 people and wounding around 550 before committing suicide. It is the worst mass shooting in modern US history.

Florida club: 49 killed

A heavily-armed gunman opens fire inside a gay nightclub in the city of Orlando on June 12, 2016, killing 49 people. The attacker is killed in a shootout with police. He pledges allegiance to the Islamic State group, which later claims responsibility.

Virginia Tech: 32 killed

A 23-year-old student of Korean descent goes on a rampage at Virginia Tech University in the town of Blacksburg in April 2007. He kills 27 students and five teachers before committing suicide.

Sandy Hook: 26 killed

A 20-year-old man kills his mother in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012 before blasting his way into Sandy Hook Elementary School and shooting dead 20 six- and seven-year old children and six adults. He commits suicide.

Texas church: 26 killed

A 26-year-old man who was court-martialed while in the Air Force shoots dead 26 worshippers during Sunday services and wounds at least 20 others at a Baptist church in the small rural community of Sutherland Springs outside San Antonio, Texas, on November 5, 2017. The shooter flees and is later found dead in his car with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Texas restaurant: 22 dead

In October 1991, a man shoots dead 22 people at a restaurant in the town of Killeen, Texas and then kills himself. Another wounded victim dies later.

Florida high school: 17 dead

A 19-year-old former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who was expelled for disciplinary reasons returns to the school in Parkland, Florida, and opens fire on February 14, 2018, killing 14 students and three adult staff members.

California office party: 14 dead

A radicalized Muslim couple storm a Christmas office party at a social services center in San Bernardino in December 2015 and gun down 14 people, wounding 22 others. They are shot dead by police.

Fort Hood military base: 13 dead

In November 2009, a US army psychiatrist opens fire at his military base in Killeen, Texas, killing 13 people and wounding 42, before being overpowered by police.

New York immigrant center: 13 dead

A Vietnamese immigrant shoots dead 13 people at a civic center in Binghamton, New York in April 2009, before killing himself.

Columbine High: 13 dead

Two teenage boys shoot and kill 12 classmates and a teacher at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, in April 1999, before killing themselves.

Washington Navy Yard: 12 dead

A former serviceman shoots randomly at workers at the Washington Navy Yard headquarters in September 2013, killing 12 people before he is shot dead by officers.

Denver cinema: 12 dead

A young man wearing body armor opens fire in a movie theater showing a late-night premiere of a Batman film in Aurora, Colorado in July 2012. Twelve people are killed and 70 wounded. He is sentenced to life in prison.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
states mass shooting United States

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
The Indus Waters Treaty was signed in 1960 after nine years of negotiations between India and Pakistan with the help of the World Bank, which is also a signatory

Pakistan expresses concern over inauguration of Kishanganga project

Russia President Vladimir Putin | AP File

Russian President Vladimir Putin wishes Skripal 'good health' after discharge from hospital

In this image taken from video law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus. | AP

10 persons killed in Texas school shooting, gunman arrested

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018