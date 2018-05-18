Home World

Egypt opens Gaza border for month of Ramadan: President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi

The decision to keep the crossing open was taken 'to alleviate the suffering' of residents in the Palestinian enclave, Sisi said on Facebook late Thursday.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (File | AP)

By AFP

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has made a rare decision to open the Rafah crossing with Gaza for a month, allowing Palestinians to cross during the holy period of Ramadan.

The decision to keep the crossing open was taken "to alleviate the suffering" of residents in the Palestinian enclave, Sisi said on Facebook late Thursday.

The Rafah crossing is Gaza's only gateway to the outside world not controlled by Israel, but Egypt has largely sealed it in recent years, citing security threats.

