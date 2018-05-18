Home World

Gina Haspel set to become first female director of CIA 

The United States Senate yesterday voted 54-45 to confirm the 61-year-old veteran as the director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Published: 18th May 2018 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Gina Haspel (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Gina Haspel is all set to become the first female director of the CIA, despite her role in the spy agency's controversial interrogation techniques, including waterboarding, post the 9/11 terror attacks.

The United States Senate yesterday voted 54-45 to confirm the 61-year-old veteran as the director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Haspel, facing allegations from opposition Democratic Senators and human rights bodies for her alleged role in CIA's interrogation programme post 9/11, was confirmed by the Senate after six Democratic senators supported President Donald Trump's nominee.

Prominent among those was Senator Mark Warner, Ranking Member of the Senate Select Intelligence Committee.

Haspel once oversaw a so-called black site in Thailand after the September 11, 2001 terror attacks in the US.

"Congratulations to our new CIA Director, Gina Haspel!" Trump tweeted soon thereafter.

Haspel will be the first woman to lead the spy agency in its 70-year history.

A career CIA official for more than three decades now, Haspel, is expected to be sworn in shortly as the top American spymaster.

She worked in Africa, Europe and classified locations around the globe and was tapped as deputy director of the CIA last year.

She worked under former CIA director Mike Pompeo until President Trump moved him to be his Secretary of State.

During her career in the CIA, Haspel has worked in various capacities and has been stationed clandestinely overseas including her stint in Africa, wherein in the 80s she assisted Mother Teresa in humanitarian assistance.

"Gina has clearly demonstrated that she is a person of high integrity with valuable frontline and executive experience as a career intelligence officer.

"Her confirmation represents the best we have to offer as a country.

On behalf of the Intelligence Community, we salute Director Haspel, a trailblazer," said Daniel Coats, Director of National Intelligence.

During her confirmation hearing on May 9, Haspel assured lawmakers that under her leadership, the CIA will not restart a detention and interrogation programme carried out post 9/11.

"Today the US Government has a clear legal and policy framework that governs detentions and interrogations.

Specifically, the law provides that no individual in US custody may be subjected to any interrogation technique or approach that is not authorised by and listed in the Army Field Manual," she said.

Senator Marco Rubio applauded the Senate's bipartisan confirmation of Haspel's nomination for CIA director.

"With her unparalleled CIA experience, she will hit the ground running and continue to lead the world's finest intelligence agency.

I look forward to working with her as she helps advance and protect America's national security interests from the daily threats we face," he said.

"I believe she is someone who can and will stand up to the President if ordered to do something illegal or immoral - like a return to torture," said Warner, who had initially opposed her nomination but finally voted yes.

However, several members of the opposition Democratic party remained critical of her and voted against.

"Ms Haspel played a central role in the CIA's Rendition, Detention and Interrogation programme.

This was one of the darkest chapters in our nation's history and it must not be repeated," Senator Diane Feinstein said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gina Haspel CIA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

France freezes company assets over Syria chemical weapons

All 34 Chilean bishops quit over child abuse scandal: Spokesman

Watchdogs step up response in DR Congo as Ebola toll mounts

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018