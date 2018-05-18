Home World

Indonesia prosecutors demand death for radical leader over 2016 attacks

Aman Abdurrahman-- considered the de facto head of all IS supporters in Indonesia -- is also the spiritual leader of local extremist network Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD).

Published: 18th May 2018 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

By AFP

JAKARTA: Indonesian prosecutors Friday demanded the death penalty for a radical cleric over his role in a 2016 terror attack committed by a group linked to wave of suicide bombings this week.

Dozens of officers from an elite unit were sent to guard the trial of Aman Abdurrahman who is accused of authorising a gun and suicide attack in the capital Jakarta two years ago that left four attackers and four civilians dead.

They were the first attacks claimed by Islamic State in Southeast Asia.

Abdurrahman -- considered the de facto head of all IS supporters in Indonesia -- is also the spiritual leader of local extremist network Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD).

Authorities said JAD was behind the 2016 attack and suicide bombings in Indonesia's second-biggest city Surabaya this week.

Two families -- including a 9 and 12 year old girl -- blew themselves up at churches and a police station, killing 13.

Authorities have not charged Abdurrahman, 46, over this week's attacks.

On Friday, prosecutors called for Abdurrahman to be executed for the 2016 attacks.

"We demand this panel of judges sentence Aman Abdurrahman to death," lead prosecutor Anita Dewayani, told the South Jakarta district court.

Abdurrahman is already in jail on a separate terror conviction.

The families who committed the suicide bombings knew each other and belonged to the same religious study group, along with third family linked to the attacks.

All had ties to JAD with the father of the church suicide bombers identified as a local leader in the group.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indonesia 2016 terror attack Aman Abdurrahman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Trump administration to deny funds to clinics that discuss abortion

Handcuffs

Police: Person arrested after shots fired at Trump golf club

Handcuffs

French government says it foiled attack, two brothers held

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018