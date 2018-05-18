No exit from euro in Italy populist government programme

Home World

Aj oint government programme between Italy's anti-establishment Five Star Movement and far-right League published Friday contains no mention of a unilateral exit from the eurozone. 

ROME: A joint government programme between Italy's anti-establishment Five Star Movement and far-right League published Friday contains no mention of a unilateral exit from the eurozone but rejects post-crisis austerity policies.

"The government's actions will target a programme of public debt reduction not through revenue based on taxes and austerity, policies that have not achieved their goal, but rather through increased GDP by the revival of internal demand," says the "Contract for the Government of Change" published by Five Star.

