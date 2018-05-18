NRI industrialist Swraj Paul wins lifetime achievement award in UK 

By PTI

LONDON: Leading NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul has received a lifetime achievement award for his contributions towards promoting brand India in the UK.

The founder of Caparo Group of industries was recognised at a UK & Asia Business Awards ceremony in London yesterday, organised by World Consulting and Research Corporation (WCRC) the research and consultancy firm behind collating the world's "iconic" brands.

"We know the importance of brands in today's world and one person who has really made a difference to Brand India is Prime Minister Modi.

He has raised the image of the country and made us all proud," said Paul after receiving the award from the Deputy High Commissioner of India to the UK, Dinesh K Patnaik who was also honoured as an "iconic leader".

Among some of the other awards presented at the event included the Business Leader of the Decade honour for another prominent Indian-origin peer, Cobra Beer founder Lord Karan Bilimoria.

"An extraordinary brand lives by and never compromises on its principles," he said.

A Champion of International Trade and Investment award went to Dr Mohan Kaul, President of the Indian Professionals Forum (IPF), and an Iconic Leader award was presented to Vijay Goel, founder of the Indo-European Business Forum (IEBF).

The event also marked the launch of the Iconic Brands' publication as part of the WCRC Brands and Leadership Conclave 2018.