Pakistan expresses concern over inauguration of Kishanganga project

The Kishanganga run-of-the-river hydroelectric scheme is designed to divert water from the Kishanganga River to a power plant in the Jhelum River basin.

Published: 18th May 2018 10:28 PM

The Indus Waters Treaty was signed in 1960 after nine years of negotiations between India and Pakistan with the help of the World Bank, which is also a signatory

Pakistan opposes the construction of the Kishanganga (330 megawatts) and Ratle (850 megawatts) hydroelectric power plants being built by India in Jammu and Kashmir. (Image for representational puropse)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan today voiced concern over the inauguration of the 330 MW Kishanganga hydroelectric project in Jammu and Kashmir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying inauguration without resolution of dispute between the two countries will tantamount to violation of the Indus Water Treaty.

Modi will inaugurate the power project in Bandipora district tomorrow.

"Pakistan believes that the inauguration of the project without the resolution of the dispute is tantamount to violation of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT)," a Foreign Office (FO) statement said.

Despite several rounds of bilateral negotiations as well as mediations under the auspices of the World Bank, India continued with the construction of the project, it said, adding that "this intransigence on part of India clearly threatens the sanctity of the Treaty.

" Islamabad had been raising objections over the design of the hydel project in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it is not in line with the criteria laid down under the IWT between the two countries.

But, India says the project design was well within parameters of the treaty.

Construction on the project began in 2007 and was expected to be complete in 2016, but it was temporarily halted by the Hague's Permanent Court of Arbitration (CoA) in 2011 due to Pakistan's protest.

