Home World

Politicians, lawyers and lecturer in new Malaysian Cabinet

Mahathir, 92, led a four-party alliance to oust the National Front coalition that has been in power since independence from Britain in 1957 on the back of pledges to fight corruption and institute ref

Published: 18th May 2018 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Mahathir Mohamad, MALAYSIA PM

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur. | AP

By PTI

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has unveiled a mix of senior politicians, lawyers and a lecturer in his new Cabinet after a stunning electoral victory last week.

Mahathir, 92, led a four-party alliance to oust the National Front coalition that has been in power since independence from Britain in 1957 on the back of pledges to fight corruption and institute reforms.

Mahathir today named an initial Cabinet of 13 ministries.

He had earlier announced he would hold the education portfolio but backtracked to honour his alliance's pledge that the prime minister would not hold another ministerial post.

His office said the Cabinet, comprising three female ministers, two lawyers, a former deputy prime minister, a lecturer and senior opposition politicians, will be sworn in on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Russia President Vladimir Putin | AP File

Russian President Vladimir Putin wishes Skripal 'good health' after discharge from hospital

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Shooting reported at Texas high school in US

NRI industrialist Swraj Paul wins lifetime achievement award in UK 

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018